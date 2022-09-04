Letter to the editor: County needs transparency on Laurel power plant

NorthWestern Energy needs a zoning change to one of three conjoined parcels in order to complete construction of a Laurel methane power plant. NWE applied and then withdrew its zoning application last year amid confusion about zoning jurisdiction. As those gravely concerned about the construction of this plant await NWE’s re-submission of a zoning change application, many are frustrated with the lack of both transparency and communication demonstrated regarding decision making.

Residents of Yellowstone County have a right to know which elected governmental body will be making decisions that advance the construction of the power plant. The City of Laurel is pointing fingers at the Yellowstone County Commission. The Yellowstone County Commissioners and County Attorney refuse to answer requests both from me and The Laurel City Attorney Michelle Braukmann for information regarding zoning jurisdiction.

The proposed plant is in the extraterritorial zone within one mile of the Laurel City limits. Since the county has not expressed intent to zone within that area it seems the jurisdiction would lie with the City of Laurel. And yet, the Laurel City attorney indicates Laurel’s hands are tied without clarification from Yellowstone County Attorney who has received five separate requests from both citizens and the Laurel City attorney to specifically cite the legal document that covers the situation.

In this game of “hot potato” it is the health, safety, and prosperity of county residents at stake. I request Yellowstone County produce the legal clarification for jurisdiction in the matter.

Priscilla Bell

Laurel