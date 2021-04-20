Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccine is still experimental

It is customary for doctors performing a procedure on patients to obtain their informed consent. Actually, in most jurisdictions it is required. The impetus for obtaining the informed consent of patients can be traced back to the findings of the trials in Nuremberg, Germany after World War II. Legally, in many states the requirements that a doctor must follow to obtain an acceptable informed consent are specifically spelled out. I can assure you that the administration of any "experimental" drug must be thoroughly explained to patients as well as the consequences of them taking this drug.
The COVID-19 vaccines being administered to patients are all experimental. They had to be called experimental for governmental approval to be received so quickly. I understand that legally required informed consent is not given to some patients. It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds in the next year or so.
David Herbert
Billings