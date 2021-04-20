 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccine is still experimental
editor's pick

Letter to the editor: COVID-19 vaccine is still experimental

It is customary for doctors performing a procedure on patients to obtain their informed consent. Actually, in most jurisdictions it is required. The impetus for obtaining the informed consent of patients can be traced back to the findings of the trials in Nuremberg, Germany after World War II. Legally, in many states the requirements that a doctor must follow to obtain an acceptable informed consent are specifically spelled out. I can assure you that the administration of any "experimental" drug must be thoroughly explained to patients as well as the consequences of them taking this drug.

The COVID-19 vaccines being administered to patients are all experimental. They had to be called experimental for governmental approval to be received so quickly. I understand that legally required informed consent is not given to some patients. It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds in the next year or so.

David Herbert

Billings

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Republicans drunk with power
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Republicans drunk with power

Letter to the editor: The parties once treated each other "with congeniality and without rancor."

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News