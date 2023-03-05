Emergency vehicles should not have to worry about other drivers while attempting to reach a scene that needs critical attention. This may include an ambulance transporting a patient to a hospital for needed care or a firetruck reporting to an extensive fire.

Drivers should have to yield to these emergency vehicles to make sure the emergency vehicles get to the scene at a rapid pace, but also so that no one else gets injured on the way to the location. Living in Montana, I have noticed that many drivers do not yield to emergency vehicles and how that can be dangerous to not only the non-yielder and emergency vehicle, but also the citizen(s) that are in need of emergency care as they are not getting needed attention.