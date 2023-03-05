Emergency vehicles should not have to worry about other drivers while attempting to reach a scene that needs critical attention. This may include an ambulance transporting a patient to a hospital for needed care or a firetruck reporting to an extensive fire.
Drivers should have to yield to these emergency vehicles to make sure the emergency vehicles get to the scene at a rapid pace, but also so that no one else gets injured on the way to the location. Living in Montana, I have noticed that many drivers do not yield to emergency vehicles and how that can be dangerous to not only the non-yielder and emergency vehicle, but also the citizen(s) that are in need of emergency care as they are not getting needed attention.
Creating an offense and penalty for failure to yield to emergency vehicles, as House Bill No. 374 does, would increase the number of drivers yielding and create safer roads. The Montana Senate should follow the House of Representatives, pass this bill, and create a safer Montana.
People are also reading…
Madison Victoria Rascoe
Bozeman