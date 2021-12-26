Letter to the editor: Cries of creeping socialism are bluster

Voters often elect politicians who argue that government doesn’t work and who, once in office, set out to prove they were right. Thus Roger Koopman argues in The Gazette that every dollar the government spends puts America on a fast track to socialism.

Strictly speaking, Koopman is correct that government does not create wealth. Government cannot live within its means because government has no means other than the dollars citizens give it. But government can help make wealth widespread and abundant.

Consider the interstate highway system, a massive government project that cost billions and took years to complete. Gas stations, restaurants and motels immediately began sprinkling those freeways, and they accelerated interstate commerce at an unprecedented speed.

Curiously, Koopman recognizes that respect for rights and the property of others is a foundation of a free society. But he fails to note how much of government is devoted to protecting precisely that foundation, from the clerk and recorder to the zoning commission and the tax assessor, from the military and police and fire departments to the court system, from the water department and trash collection to the parks and other amenities that make urban life tolerable.