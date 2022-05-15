Letter to the editor: Criminalizing marijuana is hypocritical

Why might you vote to overturn recreational marijuana? Well, perhaps you realize that nobody buys pot because it's legal, and nobody will cease buying pot if we make it illegal again. And, you know the business will continue as it has for decades, but you think we should not collect taxes from and create legal employment with that business.

If so, vote to overturn. Or maybe you realize that to criminalize pot in a society that actively promotes alcohol use is absolutely professional-grade hypocrisy, and you wish to see that continue. Well then, vote to overturn. Or perhaps you think that one wealthy and influential local with a vendetta should be able to refuse to take yes for an answer yet again. Then by all means, vote to overturn.