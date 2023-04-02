One of the strongest arguments used by politicians that oppose firearms restrictions is that if we take guns away from citizens, then only criminals will have guns. Well, criminals will always have guns. They will steal them, buy them on the black market or make them with a 3-D printer.

Criminals are not committing the mass shooting that plague the U.S. Drug addicts are not entering schools looking for drugs and money. Rapists are not going into grocery stores with assault weapons looking to force someone into sex. Murderers are killing rival gang members or cheating husbands or cheating wives or business rivals; they hope to get away with the crime and are not seeking suicide by cop. Burglars enter homes, stores and churches seeking loot to sell for drugs or money.

We know the folks that are committing mass murders. They are deranged citizens looking to be a martyr for a political or religious cause. They are people who have a beef with society or some segment of society. They know they will soon die by their own hand or suicide by cop.

So please stop telling me that banning assault weapons is going to disarm the good guys and that only criminals will have guns. We will still have pistols, rifles and shotguns available to repel home invaders, dudes at the bar that are hitting on our girlfriend or punish the person that cut us off from the passing lane.

Paul S. Stockburger

Billings