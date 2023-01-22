Letter to the editor: Crosswalks are a hazard

Something needs to be done about the crosswalks on Montana Avenue between North 27th and North 23rd. Though these are marked designated crosswalks, drivers have total disregard for pedestrians. Though cars are supposed to stop at these designated pedestrian crossings to allow people to cross, they fail to stop, and some blatantly hit the gas and try to run them over.

This happened to me twice recently when attempting to cross the street to my truck after an evening of playing music at a local venue. Also, that is a 25 mph zone, but cars fly by at 35 to 40. What needs to happen before something is done to fix this problem? Does someone need to die first before a traffic light can be installed? This is not only ridiculous, it's deadly. The city needs to do something now instead of waiting for someone to lose their life. Those crossings are a hazard and someone, an adult or a child, will be killed if action is not taken soon. Until then, have some respect and regard for pedestrians.