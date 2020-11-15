Letter to the editor: Crow must work together

It seems that instead of prospering for the Crow Tribe, this administration is seriously bringing our people to the lowest. We never really had a Tribal Building. The tribe move to an old abandoned IHS building. I believe our tribe is less than a skeleton crew. When looking for an official there isn't anyone around to ask. The only time we see our chairman is on the news endorsing a state politician. He states the "Crow Tribe endorses?" Maybe for a few but not all. If one out of the family is for that individual, it doesn't mean the whole family.