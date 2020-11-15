Letter to the editor: Crow must work together

It seems that instead of prospering for the Crow Tribe, this administration is seriously bringing our people to the lowest. We never really had a Tribal Building. The tribe move to an old abandoned IHS building. I believe our tribe is less than a skeleton crew. When looking for an official there isn't anyone around to ask. The only time we see our chairman is on the news endorsing a state politician. He states the "Crow Tribe endorses?" Maybe for a few but not all. If one out of the family is for that individual, it doesn't mean the whole family.
Also, the officials have to abide by our Constitution, but that, too, they lack. Ones running for chairman are too young, lost behind their eyes.
Wake up, Crows. We also have to think of our land. Work together to be better Crow people. We can still protect what we have.
John R. Bull Shows
Hardin
