The column from Sens. Shane Morigeau and Daniel Zolnikov in the June 2 Gazette is shockingly disappointing. By supporting the law initiated by the Legislature’s passage of SB 178, promoting cryptocurrency mining in Montana, the senator turned his back on cultural traditions founded upon deep respect for our Earth. Cryptocurrency mines are parasites. Like tapeworms, they suck the juices of their host and use them to propagate themselves. Crypto mines are energy pariahs, consuming gargantuan amounts of electricity and producing no service or product of redeeming value. They suck from our electrical energy resources only to enrich their owners. They offer only a small fraction of the jobs that would be created by a traditional Montana industry using the same amount of electricity.