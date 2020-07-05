Letter to the editor: CSKT Compact violates MT Constitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The CSKT Compact that was approved by the 2015 Montana Legislature has become the most divisive issue that I have seen in my six decades of involvement.

A hearing was held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on S 3019, CSKT on June 24, 2020. Well, it was more of a sales pitch than a hearing, as no opposing views were allowed.

The 1,400 page bill violates Montana’s Constitution and infringes on water and property rights.

Senator Daines, the prime sponsor, has been unwilling to host any public hearings in Montana so the people could weigh in.

Montanans should request that the Committee on Indian Affairs schedule hearings in Montana no later than September.

Sen. John Hoeven

chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

Washington, D.C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0