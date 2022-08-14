Letter to the editor: Cultivate understanding and civil discourse

America’s experiment in democratic self-government has been an inspiration and a model to the world, however, it is needing some serious tending, just as a healthy garden needs tending.

For too long, we have been cultivating the weeds and ignoring the vegetables. The weeds of fear, hatred, and division are smothering the trust, tolerance, virtue, and cooperation upon which our democratic republic depends.

Now more than ever, each and everyone us needs to pull the weeds, and cultivate the fruits and vegetables of a healthy republic. We need to nurture skills to respond with curiosity to promote dialog and put aside our fear-based defensiveness regarding those with different views. Let’s demand that our news sources do less cherry-picking for division in reporting. Let’s forge relationships with our countrymen, rely on persuasion rather than bullying, and work together to build a more perfect union. Let’s call for an end to the culture wars. Above all, let us get involved.

We, the people, will all lose if our cultural landscape becomes a battleground rather than a fruited plain, and our political landscape a cratered no-man’s land. We all want to picture our future as a lush, nutritious, life-supporting garden, not as a dry, weed-infested, vacant lot.

A successful garden requires labor, and a democratic republic similarly must be tended to by its citizens. To gain more skills in cultivating understanding and civil discourse, check out Braverangels.org.

Kris Korfanta, Janet Sedgley, and Thomas Brantley

Braver Angels Volunteers for Wyoming and Montana