Letter to the editor: Culture collapse is the real problem

There is a solution and cure for all the frequent mass shootings in America. The situation is correctable if we get busy today doing what we need to do personally.

New laws will not fix things, however, you and I can get this turned around, starting today!

The ongoing studies of what causes this evil are numerous. Immediately we need to do a few common sense things. First, we need to step up security at our schools to protect this important part of our society. This is a pain, however, necessary.

Next we all need to talk with our children, our grandchildren, our neighbor children and our neighbors. We need to talk with, not at, and not lecture. Each of us needs to relearn how to listen and carry on respectful personal conversations. This will start to reverse the tragic slide in our American culture. Every extensive mass shooting study points out how necessary this is. Are we hearing what is said? We need to take personal responsibility for the culture and once again learn how to really listen to and respect each other again. Our children in particular need to interact intimately with us daily.

If only 50% of us start, we can cut evil by 50%. Imagine if 90% of us started acting the way we know we should, our American culture would again improve. Culture collapse is the real problem and we personally are the only cure.

Tony Seitz

Billings

