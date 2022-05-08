Letter to the editor: Custer’s work benefits hunters and anglers

Hunters and anglers have watched Montana lawmakers work during the past legislative session to privatize public lands and waters that offer some of the state’s best access to fishing, wildlife and outdoor recreation. Rep. Geraldine Custer has helped us push back this terrible agenda.

Custer has always stood with Montana sportsmen. She’s voted against the worst bills. And just as important, she’s supported sportsmen-backed bills that have increased access and opportunity for all of us.

That includes her support of Habitat Montana, the program that opens access to private and public lands through easements that conserve habitat, help farmers and ranchers, and open public areas for hunting and fishing.

As a native-Montana hunter, I’m thankful to have representatives like Custer who will actually listen to my concerns and be fair-minded. She has my support for the state senate.

Dusty Deering

Billings

