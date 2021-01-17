Letter to the editor: Cutting DPHHS funding is cruel

Balancing the budget on the backs of the most fragile and vulnerable of our population is unspeakably cruel and ignorant. These legislators cover their “acts” by saying this is not a real cut, and they will add the money back in as agencies prove they need it: Yeah right. The DPHHS is protecting you, the reader, and every single Montana citizen from the spread of COVID-19. They are the people in charge of getting the vaccine to the people who need it. In short, they are the people who will jump-start Montana’s flagging economy. Legislators, do you really want to have the DPHHS try to do this with fewer employees? Make no mistake, this is what cutting funding to DPHHS means.