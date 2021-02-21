Letter to the editor: Cutting Margie Campbell a mistake

Friday, Feb. 12, was a dark day. On a 30-19 vote, the Montana Senate voted not to confirm Margie Campbell, a former legislative colleague, to complete her 4-year term on the Montana Human Rights Commission. She was appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock after the 2019 session adjourned, so required Senate confirmation this session. The sponsor of the resolution to confirm her, SR 17, asked his colleagues, at the hearing, to vote "no," as requested by Montana's newly minted Gov. Greg Gianforte. The Senate obliged.

Until the Senate voted her out, Campbell was the only Native American voice on the Human Rights Commission. She served three terms in the House of Representatives, in 2005, 2007, and 2009. She currently serves as Chief Diversity Officer at MSU Northern and holds a doctorate in education. Her qualifications are unmatched and impeccable. By law, the new governor already gets a majority of appointments to the five-member commission, and the Senate confirmed those three appointments on the very day it denied Campbell the right to serve the remainder of her four-year term.

More offensive yet, our new governor was waiting in the wings for the Montana Senate to do his bidding. On the same dark day it rejected Campbell, the Senate requested a resolution be drafted to fill her seat.