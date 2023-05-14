The state’s budget surplus this year is a clear indicator that Montana is doing something right economically. We’ve seen this money be put to good use by reducing our tax burden and smart spending on programs that will boost our economic prosperity and bring growth and opportunity to the state. Rep. Matt Rosendale has brought that same mentality to Congress.

It’s clear that Democrats have overspent significantly on reckless programs and useless incentives. The White House is now playing political games that will make Republicans look like the villains if the debt ceiling isn’t raised.

Rosendale has joined Speaker McCarthy in passing a bill that will cut back on federal spending and put our nation on a healthy economic trajectory. I applaud the hard work that is protecting Montanans and bringing some common sense to Congress. I urge Sen. Jon Tester to use that Montanan common sense and vote yes with Republicans so Congress can avoid defaulting on the national debt.

Dan Johnson

Clancy