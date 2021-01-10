Letter to the editor: Daines among cowards, hypocrites

Sen. Steve Daines, you allowed your “Proud Boys” to attack the Capitol at the behest of your leader, President Trump. And what happened when they breached security and trashed the building?

You ran like cowards. Hypocrites. Well, Sen. Daines, that ship has departed and you will forever be listed on its manifest.

And the leaders fomenting this coup attempt? Trump never left the security of the White House. His kids all left town on their private planes. Talk is that Trump has lost his cabbage. Well, that crop was harvested years ago.

James Norris

Billings

