Letter to the editor: Daines attacks opponent with lies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The balance of negative to positive campaign ads is telling. When there is little good to say about a candidate, we are deluged with negative ads about his opponent. A good candidate with plenty of merit need not slander his opponent and make up lies and distortions about him. Intelligent folks see through this smoke screen easily.

I've never had a TV, so I have no idea what ads are on TV, but I find on the internet that I am being deluged with campaign ads for the Montana Senate race. On Gov. Bullock’s side, I haven’t seen a single negative add against Sen. Daines. On the Daines side, a flood of false and malicious slander against Bullock. He supposedly wants to take your guns, throw open the borders, defund law enforcement, destroy health care, etc. All completely false malicious lies as any Montanan knows.

The conclusion is obvious. Daines is running scared. He simply has no record to run on, so it's necessary to attack his opponent with lies and slanders like a small man who simply follows the pack. Not a bad man, he will never be remembered as one of Montana's giants, but neither will most of us.

Howard Wilkinson

Melville

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0