Letter to the editor: Daines AWOL on fed nominations

We’re all concerned about inflation nowadays, especially Sen. Steve Daines, who often sends out reminders blaming President Joe Biden for the rising cost of gas and groceries.

Well now, the Federal Reserve Board is the best bet we have to deal with the inflation problem, and to give Biden credit he has been busy trying to fill the vacant positions on the Fed to do that job.

However, for his nominations to reach the full Senate for a floor vote, the five nominees must first clear the Senate Banking Committee consisting of 12 Democrats including Sen, Jon Tester and 12 Republicans including Sen. Daines.

A few days ago, all the Democrats including Sen. Tester were there to vote. But all the Republicans were AWOL from doing their job, including Sen. Daines.

So, it makes one wonder if Sen. Daines really is worried about inflation like he says he is. You’d think he’d at least show up to do the job we sent him there to do: to vote one way or another on the Fed nominees.

Why wasn’t he there?

Gene Sentz

Choteau

