Letter to the editor: Daines backs DeVos in diminishing education

Sen. Steve Daines recently lent his support to a lawsuit that will diminish public education in Montana.

Daines joined Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in supporting a lawsuit against our state that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. This suit will funnel our taxpayer dollars away from public education and into the hands of private schools that benefit only a small percentage of our children.

Daines attended the arguments at the Supreme Court with DeVos (who advocates for privatizing our schools) in support of this lawsuit that will strip funding from public education.

It's also worth noting that despite overwhelming opposition from Montanans, Daines was the deciding vote in the Senate to confirm DeVos after she and her family donated nearly $47,000 to his campaign.

Born in California and raised in Bozeman, Daines has a limited view of the role of public schools in rural Montana. Bozeman is a thriving community that recently approved a $125 million bond for a new school. Bozeman’s population has increased by 39.58% since 2010 so they can support both public and private schools. However, the majority of Montana communities rely on their public schools and are already experiencing financial challenges.