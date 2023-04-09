Sen. Daines’ March 24, oped, “Canary in a Coal Mine,” was simplistic and disingenuous. He sought to justify big oil’s price gouging by using the “Canary” phrase and others, portending future disaster, like ”looming energy crisis” while identifying mankind’s enemy as the “green agenda.”

Daines blames current inflation and gas prices on Europe’s and the United States’ attempts to realistically cope with climate change. He ignores the inflationary causation of Russia’s war upon the Ukraine, while its destruction and sanctions continue to produce higher energy prices in a world recovering from pandemic-driven inflation.

Daines and Republicans refuse to blame big oil or Russian barbarians for their major contribution to inflated prices. This refusal could be attributed to Russian interests and big oil spending hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying while price gouging us and raking in historically outrageous profits, e.g., Exon, $56 billion in 2022, ConocoPhillips, $8.1 billion in 2021 to $18.7 billion in 2022.

Daines blames Biden’s shut down of the XL Keystone pipeline as a cause of current energy price gouging. He knows that oil from this pipeline was meant for China, not us. The oil production company for this ill-advised pipe line is Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., of Alberta. Sunshine is allied with China Life Overseas and The Bank of China Investment Group, managed by Kwok Ping Sun, EMBA, and its Chinese board of directors. Biden was right. We don’t need a Chinese oil pipeline crossing and threatening rivers and water sources basic to our very being.

Terry Hanson

Miles City