Letter to the editor: Daines breaks vow on court pick

Sen. Steve Daines' re-election campaign ads frequently tout his “Montana values.” My understanding is that one of those values is being as good as your word. So here’s what Daines promised us in a lead-up to a Senate vote on a confirmation hearing for President Barack Obama’s nominee for Supreme Court Justice in 2016:

“The replacement of Justice Scalia will have far-reaching impacts on our country for a generation. The American people have already begun voting on who the next president will be, and their voice should continue to be reflected in a process that will have lasting implications on our nation. The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard. I will oppose any hearing or votes for President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court.”

And so I ask, now that the tables are turned, can we expect Daines to live up to his self-proclaimed Montana values? Or will he prove once and for all, that his allegiance is not to Montana values, or his fellow Montanans, but to the powerbrokers in Washington, D.C.?

PJ Avery

Billings

