Letter to the editor: Daines contributes to dark day

Dear Sen. Daines, today is a dark day in the history of our country. And you share responsibility for what happened. You and many of your fellow Republicans have enabled Donald Trump; his lies, his rhetoric which has divided Americans, his incendiary language, and his delusional assaults on our democracy. I have contacted you quite a few times in the last six years, and I have always been respectful of you, your staff, and your office even though we don't always agree. Some of my calls have been to thank you.