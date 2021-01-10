Letter to the editor: Daines contributes to dark day

Dear Sen. Daines, today is a dark day in the history of our country. And you share responsibility for what happened. You and many of your fellow Republicans have enabled Donald Trump; his lies, his rhetoric which has divided Americans, his incendiary language, and his delusional assaults on our democracy. I have contacted you quite a few times in the last six years, and I have always been respectful of you, your staff, and your office even though we don't always agree. Some of my calls have been to thank you.
But today, you deserve no respect. Your decision to get yourself a few extra political points has contributed to an insurrection in Washington, D.C. You bear responsibility for a seditious, terrorist attack on the United States Capitol and our elected representatives inside. Your poor judgement has endangered lives and emboldened cultists and violent actors.
Now is the time for you and other Republicans to put our country and your oath to the Constitution first. In the meantime, you owe Montanans and all Americans an apology for creating the environment that caused these events.
This letter was also emailed to Daines personally.
Adela Awner
Billings