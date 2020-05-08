Letter to the editor: Daines does not deserve reelection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Steve Daines has not been responsive to Montana citizens. He has not earned and does not deserve another term.

I have called Daines on many occasions. My calls were recorded by a machine that allowed me to leave messages. Daines did not respond. Similarly, I have written and e-mailed Daines many times. Again, Daines did not respond. My experience is not unique. I have visited with other Montana citizens who have shared my experience.

This is not about politics or policy. This is about Daines utter lack of responsiveness to Montana citizens. Tragically, Daines has reduced his role in the Senate to being nothing more than a minor cheerleader for President Trump. Montana needs and deserves a senator who listens to Montana citizens and who will be an advocate for our state.

We must make changes in Washington. I suggest that we start by replacing Senator Daines with someone who will be responsive to Montana citizens. Montana needs an advocate. Daines has demonstrated that he is not interested in that job.

Doug James

Billings

