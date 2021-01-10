Letter to the editor: Daines egging on a bully

Sen. Steve Daines, I usually avoid discussions of politics at all costs. Yet you proclaim to represent Montana. Recently you signed on to protest the election, where Donald Trump lost. More than 60 courts, former Attorney General William Barr, and the Supreme Court rejected those claims. Yet, like a schoolyard toady watching some poor soul being beaten up by a bully, you were there egging on the bully. Until you felt your life threatened by more immediate bullies, remember, the insurrection at the Capitol? Then again, representing Montana you suddenly changed your mind. Can one man shift allegiances so swiftly without consulting Montana who you represent?