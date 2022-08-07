Letter to the editor: Daines’ fist bump particularly egregious

Over the past few days, major television news outlets showed Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines doing a “fist bump” on the Senate floor with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz immediately after the Republicans voted against the PACT Act. This legislation would have allowed funding for military veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances produced by the military disposing of toxic substances in burn pits.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 3.5 million veterans have suffered harmful effects from this practice, including cancer and respiratory illnesses.

This action by the Senate Republicans was nothing more than retaliation in response to the House Democrats’ agreement with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on President Biden’s latest spending bill.

The Senate Republicans’ vote against a bill that they had previously approved is a slap in the face to all veterans who have served in the U.S. military and, as a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, I personally find Sen. Daines’ celebratory action particularly egregious.

By his actions Sen. Daines has shown where his loyalty truly lies…and it is not with Montana veterans.

Larry Robson

Huntley