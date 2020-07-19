Letter to the editor: Daines has our backs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hardworking Montanans demand senators who put Montana first, and Senator Daines has demonstrated his commitment to us since the very beginning of his public service career. Gov. Steve Bullock, on the other hand, is a bulldozer, and he’s plowing over Montanans in his search for power and position.

Daines has secured billions in economic relief for small business owners, rural Montanans, and others affected by the virus, but Bullock has dishonestly claimed these victories as his own.

Bullock shows no real interest in the people of Montana —we’ve already seen his true motives when he threw his name in the hat for the 2020 presidential bid. Bullock spent more time making promises in Iowa than Montana, and he insisted he wasn’t running for Senate. Yet, when one campaign ended, he immediately started another.

I’m not interested in a bulldozer who’s more interested in power than protecting Montana’s interests, so I’ll be voting for Senator Steve Daines, because I know he has our backs.

Jon Ribble

Billings

