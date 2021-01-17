Letter to the editor: Daines in MLK event is mockery

The inclusion of Sen. Steve Daines in the Martin Luther King Day commemoration at MSU-Billings would be laughable if it weren’t so outrageous.

The civil rights movement sought broad social change, but nothing was more critical to its goal than ensuring the right to vote. Both Dr. King and Medgar Evers, among others, lost their lives in pursuit of full and fair access to the ballot box.

Votes of the 2020 presidential election were counted and recounted. The results were vetted through several courts and certified by each individual state. Virtually no evidence of corruption or wide-spread fraud has been presented. And yet, Daines chose to fan the flames of violence and insurrection lit by President Trump. The fact that Daines retreated after the terrorist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in no way mitigates his participation in encouraging an attack on our democracy.

Daines’ involvement in the Martin Luther King Day activities is an insult to everything for which Dr. King fought and died.

Marcia Eidel

Helena

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0