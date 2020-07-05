Letter to the editor: Daines is inconsistent about China

Oh my.
Now we are to vote for Sen. Daines because his campaign declares he wants to hold the Chinese “accountable” for COVID-19?
Is this the same senator who praised the aggressive Chinese response to COVID-19 way back in February of this year?
Or the same senator who three years ago touted a beef deal with China? You know, the one that never materialized.
I am awestruck by this pretzel pol.
Bill McRae
Billings
