Letter to the editor: Daines is inconsistent about China

Oh my.

Now we are to vote for Sen. Daines because his campaign declares he wants to hold the Chinese “accountable” for COVID-19?

Is this the same senator who praised the aggressive Chinese response to COVID-19 way back in February of this year?

Or the same senator who three years ago touted a beef deal with China? You know, the one that never materialized.

I am awestruck by this pretzel pol.

Bill McRae

Billings

