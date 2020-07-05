Letter to the editor: Daines is inconsistent about China

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oh my.

Now we are to vote for Sen. Daines because his campaign declares he wants to hold the Chinese “accountable” for COVID-19?

Is this the same senator who praised the aggressive Chinese response to COVID-19 way back in February of this year?

Or the same senator who three years ago touted a beef deal with China? You know, the one that never materialized.

I am awestruck by this pretzel pol.

Bill McRae

Billings

