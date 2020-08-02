Letter to the editor: Daines is keeping his word

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In April I remember seeing Sen. Steve Daines announce that he helped secure $2.5 million for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine to be worked on right here in Montana. He and University of Montana President Seth Bodner toured the research facility at the university, and Daines even put on a Grizzly mask. Talk about bipartisanship.

I saw that the vaccine that Daines helped fast-track is developing faster than expected. It is reported that vaccine testing has been promising thus far with all of the test patients showing strong immune system responses. The economy is up and there is finally some good news about this pandemic.

Steve Daines told Montana that he was going to fight for a vaccine. He said that he would end our reliance on China for necessary medical supplies. It looks like those promises are being delivered. Thank you, Sen. Daines.

Sherri Steilen

Billings

