One, gasoline prices aren’t set in the White House. They’re determined by the market, one that’s less influenced by Joe Biden than by Big Oil. While Daines blames the White House for high prices, Big Oil enjoys windfall profits. Daines should know this; they’re among his biggest supporters.

Two, Europe’s energy crisis is unrelated to “the whims of a radical green movement.” It’s the result of an overreliance on Russian fossil fuels and by Vladimir Putin’s choice of war over trade. Fortunately, nearly 25 percent of Europe’s energy consumption is generated renewably. Imagine the impact of Putin’s war on Europe’s energy crisis if those renewable kilowatts weren’t in the mix.

Three, Daines’ op-ed forecasts that “fossil fuels will remain the most relied upon sources of energy for the next 30 years or more.” Ironically, four days earlier the United Nations issued its climate change report for 2023. “A dangerous climate threshold is near,” warned the report, one that’s rather nearer than the 30 years Daines blithely gives to fossil fuels.

Daines should read the report (it’s available at ipcc.ch/report/ar6/syr/). He should applaud Europe’s renewables achievements and encourage their replication at home. Meanwhile, he should stop lying about who controls prices at the pump.

There is a “canary in a coal mine” for sure. In the oilfields too. That’s the real “hallucination.” And Daines needs to “break free…before it’s too late.”

Bruce Lohof

Red Lodge