Letter to the editor: Daines isn't honest with us

Why can’t Sen. Steve Daines stop lying to Montanans about his awful record representing us? “Less government” Daines is actually running an ad claiming that he’s worked to expand health care for Montana citizens.

It’s a blatant lie. Daines has voted to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and voted to deny people from insurance with pre-existing conditions. He voted against the Butte Veterans Home, which would provide health care to older veterans when they need it most, then showed up for the opening ceremony — again a lie.

And Daines voted against Meals on Wheels, which provides food for the older Americans who built this country. Again, a blatant lie.

Daines, we’re sick of you and your “enrich the rich” agenda. You don’t represent Montanans and never have. You can’t even be honest with us — ever.

Gary Weiss

Park City

