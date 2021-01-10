Letter to the editor: Daines lacking moral compass

Sen. Steve Daines aligned with several other Republican senators against certification of the Biden victory, despite 60-plus court rulings dismissing allegations of vote tampering, and after Trump’s recorded solicitation of fabricated votes in Georgia. Vote tampering is a criminal act — so Daines is supporting Trump’s criminal activity and would have Trump remain president for another disastrous four years.

Does Daines have a moral compass?

Throughout the last four years, Daines has given Trump unflinching support, despite Trump’s trillion-dollar spending misadventures; despite his attacks on U.S. Intelligence agencies and defense of Russia; despite efforts to induce Ukraine to fabricate charges against Hunter Biden; despite Trump’s refusing desperate refugees seeking asylum; despite his deliberate separation of families and kidnapping of children; despite his removal of safeguards against agricultural pesticides toxic to field workers; despite actions to confiscate property from landowners at the border; despite pardons of convicted criminals (e.g. Stone, Manafort, Flynn); despite actions declaring war on the environment. For Daines, everything Trump has done is forgivable, nothing is a problem.