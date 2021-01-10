Letter to the editor: Daines lacking moral compass

Sen. Steve Daines aligned with several other Republican senators against certification of the Biden victory, despite 60-plus court rulings dismissing allegations of vote tampering, and after Trump’s recorded solicitation of fabricated votes in Georgia. Vote tampering is a criminal act — so Daines is supporting Trump’s criminal activity and would have Trump remain president for another disastrous four years.
Does Daines have a moral compass?
Throughout the last four years, Daines has given Trump unflinching support, despite Trump’s trillion-dollar spending misadventures; despite his attacks on U.S. Intelligence agencies and defense of Russia; despite efforts to induce Ukraine to fabricate charges against Hunter Biden; despite Trump’s refusing desperate refugees seeking asylum; despite his deliberate separation of families and kidnapping of children; despite his removal of safeguards against agricultural pesticides toxic to field workers; despite actions to confiscate property from landowners at the border; despite pardons of convicted criminals (e.g. Stone, Manafort, Flynn); despite actions declaring war on the environment. For Daines, everything Trump has done is forgivable, nothing is a problem.
For six years, Daines has hid in the Senate, never coming out to face his Montana constituents. So, having just elected Daines to another six years in the Senate, Montanans will be saddled with an ineffective klutz who does nothing for them. He is joining the Republican gang of naysayers, offering the people of the U.S. nothing but their bigoted, hate-filled, ignorant, retroactive rhetoric. Consider it an opportunity lost.
John Shellenberger
Bozeman