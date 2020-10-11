Letter to the editor: Daines lying about Yellowstone Gateway Act

Sen. Steve Daines is back at it again with another ad designed to pull the wool over our eyes, and this time he’s lying about the Yellowstone Gateway Act.

Daines is trying to take credit for the bill that Sen. Jon Tester introduced and championed back in 2017. Why did it take so long for a common-sense conservation bill to become law, you may ask? Because Daines withheld his support for this legislation for a year and a half, even though Montanans overwhelmingly supported the legislation.

Daines is great at flaunting his love for the outdoors, but when he was asked to stand with Tester and the local business leaders who pushed for this bill to protect this very basic Montana value, he held out his support to try and advance his own political career. And now Daines is lying to Montanans and acting like he was behind it the entire time.

I’m voting for someone who will actually listen to Montanans. I’m voting for Steve Bullock.

Nancy Anderson

Billings

