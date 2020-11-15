Letter to the editor: Daines message promotes division

I was disappointed to see Senator Daines’ text message stating, “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!”
Just days after his reelection, which no one is alleging was stolen from his Democratic opponent, Daines is showing himself to be the divisive, partisan politician that Montana and the nation do not need. How I wish he were the kind of gracious, bipartisan politician that we see in his Republican colleagues like Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and former President George Bush, all of whom have congratulated the new presumptive president-elect.
Senator Daines, you could have been a leader in the healing of this nation. This is such an unfortunate way to begin the next six years.
Peggy Barta
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!