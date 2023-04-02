In his recent opinion piece in the Gazette (March 24), Sen. Steve Daines was trying, it appears, to scare us into thinking that our world as we know it will practically come to an end because some in our nation are moving in the direction of less reliance on fossil fuels.

The scientific reality is that our whole planet is fast spiraling into crisis due to a changing climate which causes and fuels increasingly large natural disasters which are literally killing and injuring people, as they disrupt whole communities and economies, worldwide.

While the Inflation Reduction Act has given us the biggest opportunity in our lifetimes to move forward with renewable energy, the Biden administration also just approved a major oil drilling operation in Alaska — a balance between a livable planet and the present reality of our still major dependence on fossil fuels.

Sen. Daines’ opinion made me think that if he lived 100 years ago, he would be crying foul because his political opponents were advocating for more automobiles while he was pleading to keep the horse and buggy as our primary means of transportation. Please Sen. Daines, start envisioning your future as a provider of solutions instead of clinging to past, outdated ways of doing things.

Adela Awner

Billings