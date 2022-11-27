 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Daines needs to stop complaining

I had to do a double take and then chuckle at Steve Daines Nov. 20 Guest Editorial. He started his column with “As a 5th generation Montanan…” What? Daines was born in Van Nuys, California, and is a native Californian. Has his lying grown so bold that he denies his birthplace?

I get almost daily emails from him whining that every real or imagined problem in this country is Biden’s fault. I wish he’d roll up his sleeves, put on his big boy pants, quit whining and get down to some practical bipartisan problem solving. His constant complaining is embarrassing.

Andy Kulla

Florence

