Letter to the editor: Daines needs to support gun bill

Dear Senator Daines,

I strongly urge you to vote yes on the bipartisan gun bill Senators Chris Murphy and others have announced an agreement on. It’s an important first step. But I want to be clear that it’s not nearly enough to keep crazies from shooting our children. 87% of the victims in over 200+ of mass shootings this year have been children — thousands of them. We need safe storage laws, an assault weapons ban, expanded background checks, and the ability to hold gun manufacturers legally responsible for their products.

The Second Amendment stresses protection of communities and says nothing about allowing everyone person to own a gun no matter their age or mental health.

Time to step up and do the right thing to protect our children and communities. Please stop being a Republican lapdog on this one — get some fire in your belly, get on the right side of this issue, and do some good for our communities in Montana.

Louise Davis

Bozeman

