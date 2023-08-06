Regarding the Aug. 3 article on the Montana Delegation backing former President Trump despite the newest indictments: I cannot fathom why Sen. Steve Daines continues to support him.

As professional engineer, Sen. Daines would have needed to think critically and logically, relying upon data to make workplace decisions. I look for leaders to be trusted in making decisions that justly represent the facts, situations and support a culture of truth so communities can prosper and grow. I respectfully ask Sen. Daines to be a hero of the Republican Party and Montana, to be courageous, and to finally withdraw support of Mr. Trump who is mired in well-researched legal tangles that discredit his ability to serve the American People ever again.

To continue to encourage the misinformed view that the election was “stolen” and that the indictments are based on a weaponized judicial process is evil, shameful political gamesmanship.

Sen. Daines, I implore you to use your role in the GOP to lead us to better times and responsible representation. Leave behind the intense bipartisanship, lies and propaganda. We only need to look to Germany to see how these attitudes and actions led to the horrific events of World War II, and then the recovery of that nation by truthful acknowledgment of history.

Claire Oakley

Billings