Letter to the editor: Daines' no vote on infrastructure is hypocritical

Dear Sen. Daines: You voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill written by five Democrats, five Republicans, including Montana’s Sen. Jon Tester.

Montana newspapers reported this bill contains $2.8 billion for Montana highways, $144 million for Montana airports; funds for Montana broadband and Montana wildfire reduction, $1 billion for Montana water projects, more.

You cited the deficit…without mentioning your vote for the tax cut in 2017. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate of the impact of the Trump tax cut on the deficit: $1.8 trillion to $2.3 trillion over 10 years. CBO’s estimate for the impact of the infrastructure bill — that you cited as unacceptable — $250 billion over 10 years.

Those tax cuts lowered taxes for incomes over $1 million by about 30%, for incomes of $20,000 to $50,000 by about 2%. Over 60% of the benefits went to the top 20% of incomes. Far from the promise that it would more than pay for itself in growth, tax revenues decreased by about 16%, substantially increasing the deficit. In 2019 the economy grew — before COVID — at the same rate as it did in 2015 — 2.9%.

Sen. Daines, who are you working for? Clearly, it’s not the thousands of Montanans who will get good jobs for fixing our highways and more.