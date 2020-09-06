Letter to the editor: Daines not standing with Native Americans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines’ track record on supporting Native American issues is patchy, to say the least.

While serving in the House of Representatives in 2013, Rep. Steve Daines stood with his party leaders and voted to start a government shutdown that hit many parts of Indian Country hard. During that time, more than a third of the Crow Tribe’s work force was furloughed, the bus service providing transportation across the 2.3 million acre reservation was closed, a major irrigation project was halted, and a home health care program for sick tribal members was suspended.

How can Daines claim to be a defender of Native American issues and rights when he supported a partisan shutdown where we paid the price?

Daines has also supported $40 million cuts to nutrition assistance in the past, even though Native households are twice as likely to face hunger and food insecurity than Americans overall. Not to mention, Daines continues to support a reckless lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which permanently reauthorized the Indian Healthcare Improvement Act.

If you want a senator who actually listens to and values the voices of Montana’s tribal nations, then we need to vote Sen. Daines out of office in November.

Rhea Real Bird

Crow Agency

