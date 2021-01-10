Letter to the editor: Daines' plan was anti-democratic

I am appalled that Sen. Steve Daines planned to reject the votes of the Electoral College, trying to invalidate Joe Biden’s victory.

Daines took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Our Constitution clearly shows our forefathers intended the states (and the people) to choose the president, not the Congress, and not Daines.

The proposed actions of Daines challenge the integrity of the voters who sent him to office. His actions are an attack on the core of our democracy.

Jeanne (Jeannie) Huntley

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0