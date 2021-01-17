Letter to the editor: Daines' positions lack consistency

Sen. Steve Daines’ position on the most important issue in the country today came down on four sides of the issue within a single week:
1. A year ago, Daines insisted that Trump shouldn’t be impeached because there would be an election and that the people, through their votes, should decide on whether he should continue in office.
2. When the people voted in November and decided they didn’t want Trump to continue in office, Daines announced support for an objection to counting the electoral votes, thereby putting a peaceful presidential transition in jeopardy for the first time in 150 years.
3. Hours following an insurrection by people who also supported this position, he ultimately didn’t object to counting these votes.
4. Most recently he asserts that those who object to his efforts to subvert the transition must “move on” to assure that the presidential transition can occur unhindered by the rantings of the insurrectionist-in-chief and his enablers of whom Daines remains one.
Newly-elected Rep. Matt Rosendale in one of his first actions in Congress supported position one in favor of subverting our democracy and has stuck to it. Hard to evaluate what is worse: lack of respect for democracy accompanied by lack of consistency like Daines, or consistency on the side of sedition like Rosendale. What is clear is that Montana deserves and should get much, much better representation in Congress than these two.
Sterling Miller
Lolo