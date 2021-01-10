Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale aided and abetted

In their first acts of 2021, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale signed the list that will forever define those who aided and abetted an attempted coup.

Many have described Trump’s supporters in Washington as “thugs” and “goons.” Those terms actually minimize and depoliticize who they are and what they did. They are domestic terrorists who engaged in violent sedition.

Both Rosendale and Daines know that in fact every single state election was accurate, clean, and legal, and every single accusation of fraud was false. Yet Rosendale remains part of the sedition caucus. At the last second, Daines withdrew his name from the 12 treasonous Senators, but still refuses to admit fomenting insurrection through falsehoods.

If Daines and Rosendale do not resign, Congress must assess whether they and others who repeated these lies and thereby incited domestic terrorism should be removed from office, and then face prosecution.

We also demand Trump’s immediate removal from office. His lawless attempts to subvert democracy — including his Jan. 2 call to Georgia’s Republican election officials and his Jan. 6 speech instructing his supporters to assault Congress — prove the clear and present danger he constitutes in these final two weeks of his term.