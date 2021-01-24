Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale, Gianforte complicit

It appears Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale have no intention of resigning their positions as a senator and representative for the state of Montana. Additionally, I have not heard anything from Greg Gianforte regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Through their actions, Daines, Rosendale, and Gianforte are complicit in the events that took place on Jan. 6 by their allegiance to the rhetoric of election fraud leading to domestic terrorism.

Additionally, they failed to uphold the oath of office they took as members of Congress. Gianforte took an oath as governor to uphold the constitutions and laws of the United States of America and Montana. His ability to honor his oath is questionable given his previous actions and allegiances. Through their actions they are all culpable in the attack on our Capital and the deaths of five people, including a police officer. They all have demonstrated a mental lack of fitness and competence. All should be recalled from office per Montana Code Annotated: § 2-16-603. If these men choose not to resign their political positions or there is no action taken to remove them from office; then the oath of office, Constitution, and laws have no meaning. They are frivolous and no one can be bound by them.