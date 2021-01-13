Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale, history has eyes

I served my country for two and a half years in the halls and tunnels of Congress, employed by a Republican senator from the Mountain West. Certified as a Capitol tour guide, I took dozens of visiting constituents on private tours through the U.S. Capitol building. I took them to the Old Senate Chamber and showed them the desk where abolitionist Sen. Charles Sumner was nearly canned to death by pro-slavery Rep. Preston Brooks before the Civil War in 1856.
I took them to the law enforcement memorial that honored the Capitol Police officers killed by a domestic terrorist in 1998. I took them to the House Chamber, fingering the bullet holes left in the wall by political separatists in 1954. I took them to the Capitol Rotunda and told stories of Abraham Lincoln, Rosa Parks, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Martin Luther King Jr., and more. And as I directed their gaze upward toward the Apotheosis of George Washington, I told them of a man who never wanted to be president, and who definitely never wanted to be king.
George Washington, for all his flaws, gave us the greatest national gift and tradition — the peaceful exchange of power. In the words of Lin Manuel Miranda, he taught us how to say goodbye. Wednesday, that gift was desecrated by a sitting president and his supporters, including Montana's Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale. For this, my heart grieves mightily. Remember, history has its eyes. God save the Republic.
Amber Johnson
Helena