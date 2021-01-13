Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale shouldn't hold office

In response to the news story where Sen. Steve Daines says his words did not incite anyone on Jan. 6, 2021, to attack the Capitol. My response is whether he and Rosendale were silent or spoke out. They both contributed to this outrageous treasonous act. Before the raid on the Capitol, Daines and Rosendale were both pro-Trump's ideas, pro-Mitch McConnell’s holding back bills that would help “We the People” get through the virus crisis. Daines only spoke against the seditious treasonous Capitol invasion after it began and he was safely out of harm’s way.