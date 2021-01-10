Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale violate oath

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
The above is taken directly from the oath of office that U.S. senators and representatives swear to when taking office. Both Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale took that oath. Rosendale’s first action upon taking office was to join Daines in violating it. Both are subverting the spirit and the intent of the Constitution and attempting to override the will of the people who elected Joe Biden as President of the United States. And, they blatantly and shamelessly attempted to undermine the legitimacy of the presidential election and the results of the Electoral College. They have done so without any basis other than vague and unsubstantiated allegations of fraud and corruption.
In a recent interview with local news media, both the senator and congressman were asked to provide specific examples of voter fraud or corruption. Neither would, or more accurately, could provide any for the obvious reason that they don’t exist.
Their actions are an insult and affront to the people of Montana and the United States, in addition to the very democratic foundations this country is built on. I can only ask of them, “Have you no shame?”
Gerald Kessler
Billings