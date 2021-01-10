Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale violate oath

The above is taken directly from the oath of office that U.S. senators and representatives swear to when taking office. Both Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale took that oath. Rosendale’s first action upon taking office was to join Daines in violating it. Both are subverting the spirit and the intent of the Constitution and attempting to override the will of the people who elected Joe Biden as President of the United States. And, they blatantly and shamelessly attempted to undermine the legitimacy of the presidential election and the results of the Electoral College. They have done so without any basis other than vague and unsubstantiated allegations of fraud and corruption.