Letter to the editor: Daines should more clear that election was fair

A recent poll showed that 70% of Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen. I suspect that this percentage is even higher in Montana by the number of flags I’ve seen denigrating Biden with the F-word. Remembering that Daines was going to look into voter fraud in Georgia, I sent him an email last December inquiring about the results of his investigation. His prompt reply included the statement: “Ultimately, there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the 2020 election results.”

I sent a subsequent email expressing my concern that the false belief that the election was stolen will forever cause great division in our country, will lead to more violence and will endanger our democracy. Election workers as well as politicians, both Republican and Democrat, and their families have all been threatened because of this false belief.

I implored Daines to make his conclusion about the election known to Montanans through a guest opinion in Montana’s newspapers. I suggest that hearing from him that the election was not rigged could go a long way toward closing the divide of which he himself has expressed concern. I have yet to receive a reply to this email, or to a third email. Daines speaks often of Montana values, and one of these is truth. I believe that Daines who at one time was not going to certify the election has the responsibility to make it know to his constituents that Biden is our fairly elected president.

Dean Klarich

Billings

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0