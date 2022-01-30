Letter to the editor: Daines should reconsider barriers to voting

I’m writing in response to Sen. Steve Daines' guest editorial.

As a young man, I was the victim of a barrier to voting. The state of Virginia had a $2 poll tax. In 1950 at the age of 22, I went to register to vote. I paid my $2 and the lady informed me I could not vote. I had to have paid the tax also the year before. I offered her the extra $2. No, I had to have paid it last year.

I was born and raised in Norfolk, graduated from a local high school and the junior college, and as a disabled veteran, and I could not vote.

With one simple barrier, the state barred me my rights as a citizen. Fortunately, the courts threw out this law. However, whenever anyone or group sets up any barrier to make it more difficult to vote, I get all kinds of unpleasant memories and uneasiness about how this law will be applied today and in the future. So, I plead with Sen. Daines and others to examine carefully what they are putting into law.

John Pugh

Billings

